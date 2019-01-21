SWAT team surrounds Amwell Township home

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The SWAT team has surrounded a home in Washington County.
Investigators tell Channel 11 it’s happening in a home in the 600 block of Amity Ridge Road near the post office in Amwell Township.
Officers have shut down the entire area.
Neighbors told Channel 11 the situation has been going on for several hours.
WPXI's Cara Sapida is on the scene talking with investigators for Channel 11 News at Noon.
