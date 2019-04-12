CANONSBURG, Pa. - The Washington County Regional SWAT Team will be training on Friday in Canonsburg.
The training will be held at the old Greenside Meadows building on Greenside Avenue across from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Police said the training will look like a real SWAT situation and doesn't want anyone to be alarmed.
