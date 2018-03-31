SWAT units called to Pittsburgh neighborhood

There is a SWAT situation in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
SWAT units were called to the area of Larimer Avenue and Meadow Street in Larimer around 10:30 p.m., police said.
Police said no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Swat officers are taking off gear now. They are packing up. No word if situation is over #WPXI pic.twitter.com/2vwKYWnvlL— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) March 31, 2018
No other information was available.
We are working to find out more details regarding the incident, for 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating why driver ended up in wrong lanes before fatal I-79 crash
- State trooper injured in crash during Butler Co. vehicle pursuit
- Stephon Clark autopsy: Police bullets hit him 8 times, including 6 in back
- VIDEO: Mother warns parents after infant thrown from car seat during crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}