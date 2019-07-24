PITTSBURGH - Neighbors in a quiet, tucked away city neighborhood feel shocked by a rash in car break-ins.
Over the weekend, several people in Swisshelm Park reported finding their vehicles ransacked.
One homeowner's surveillance system caught a thief rummaging through her SUV.
That neighbor shared her concerns with Channel 11's Liz Kilmer. Watch the full report above.
