PITTSBURGH - Police said they are investigating a homicide after an early morning shooting in Swissvale.
Police said just after 2 a.m. 911 received several calls reporting a man was shot on the front porch of 7505 Ellesmere Ave.
Police and paramedics went to the scene, finding a man in his early 20s shot on the front porch. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said during the investigation, they learned the victim was inside the home at a party and asked someone to leave. About a half hour later, a person showed up as the victim was on the porch. The person, police said, pulled out a rifle and shot the victim. then ran away.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 1-833-255-8477. You can remain anonymous.
