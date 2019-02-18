SWISSVALE, Pa. - One person was shot in a Swissvale alley Monday morning, police said.
“I just heard three gunshots in the back alley," said Denise Scott. "The kid came running out from between the houses and he was like, 'Call 911, I’ve been shot.'"
According to Channel 11's Renee Wallace, the shooting victim is a 23-year-old man.
He was taken to UPMC Mercy where he is in critical condition after being shot several times.
20 year old man shot in Swissvale!
There were several people taken into custody for questioning, but it's unclear if anyone has been charged.
The incident happened just before noon in the 7300 block of Denniston Avenue, where the victim ran before collapsing on Scott's car.
