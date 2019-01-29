Swissvale woman charged in toddler's near-fatal overdose on pain reliever

PITTSBURGH - A Swissvale woman is charged with overdosing a toddler with an over-the-counter pain reliever, resulting in the child being placed on life support.
Lavaughn Moman, 31, was caring for the child overnight when she brought the unidentified child to UPMC Children’s Hospital for a medical emergency in October, police said.
The child needed to be placed on life support, but Moman gave no explanation for the child’s condition, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- Disable FaceTime: Apple bug lets users listen in on people before they pick up
- VIDEO: Water gushes through neighborhood after main breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A day later, a toxicology report revealed dangerously high levels of acetaminophen in the child’s system, police said. The analgesic is used for mild pain relief and is most commonly found in Tylenol.
The report indicated the child had taken the equivalent of several bottles of liquid acetaminophen, or several dozen extra-strength acetaminophen tablets, in a short period of time, police said. The overdose resulted in multi-system organ failure.
The child is still recovering, police said.
Police did not clarify the child’s relationship to Moman, who was charged Tuesday with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault.
She is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}