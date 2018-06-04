  • Sword-wielding man robs bar

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man armed with a sword robbed a bar early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, police said.

    The robbery was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Brook-line N Sinker on Brookline Boulevard.

    Police said the sword-wielding man robbed the business before running away.

    We’re working to find out whether police have identified a suspect -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    No injuries were reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sword-wielding man robs bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of suspect in death, dismemberment case speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cool, damp start to the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 men arrested after armed carjacking