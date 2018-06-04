PITTSBURGH - A man armed with a sword robbed a bar early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, police said.
The robbery was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at Brook-line N Sinker on Brookline Boulevard.
Police said the sword-wielding man robbed the business before running away.
We’re working to find out whether police have identified a suspect -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
No injuries were reported.
