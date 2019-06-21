  • Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack expected in court Friday

    PITTSBURGH - The local man accused of planning a terror attack is expected to be in federal court Friday morning.

    Mustafa Alowemer, 21, just graduated from Brashear High School in Pittsburgh earlier this month.

    Federal investigators allege he was preparing to carry out a terror attack at the Legacy International Workship Center in the name of ISIS.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his home on Wednesday at the Northview Heights Housing Complex.

    His family was evicted from their home on Thursday.

