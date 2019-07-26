PITTSBURGH - There will be no more wondering when the next trolley will show up.
The Port Authority just installed electronic schedules at five T stations, including Gateway Center, Allegheny, North Side, Wood Street and Channel 11 caught them being installed on Friday at Steel Plaza.
The signs will eventually be in every station, adding to the service you can already get on a mobile device.
