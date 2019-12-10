  • T service temporarily suspended after someone fell onto the tracks

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Red line traffic on the T has been temporarily suspended after a Port Authority spokesman said someone fell onto the tracks.

    The incident allegedly occurred at the Fallowfield Station in Beechview. The person who fell was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, according to the Port Authority.

