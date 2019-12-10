PITTSBURGH - Red line traffic on the T has been temporarily suspended after a Port Authority spokesman said someone fell onto the tracks.
Red Line traffic has been temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency at Fallowfield. Riders should anticipate delays. It is currently unknown how long those delays may be.— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 10, 2019
The incident allegedly occurred at the Fallowfield Station in Beechview. The person who fell was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, according to the Port Authority.
The Red line is currently experiencing a 30 min delay. https://t.co/tSAjZjAxXE— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 10, 2019
