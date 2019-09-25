PITTSBURGH - If you have been looking to buy a home in Pittsburgh, you may have stumbled upon a dinosaur.
But don't worry, it's not a real dinosaur -- just an inflatable T-Rex costume.
When you start clicking through the photos on recent Zillow listing on Camelia Street in Stanton Heights, you'll eventually see the dinosaur in the living, on the stairs, in the shower and even mowing the lawn.
Realtor Nicole Chirdon, the listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway, told our partners at the Trib, “I wanted to give it a little something extra to really make it stand out and give everyone a little chuckle.”
Click here to see the full listing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flesh-eating bacteria victim says she contracted infection from Tennessee nail salon
- How can a local school bus driver charged with sending porn to students be allowed to drive again?
- 4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Babcock Boulevard
- VIDEO: Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}