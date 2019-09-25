  • T-Rex makes cameo in Pittsburgh house listing

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you have been looking to buy a home in Pittsburgh, you may have stumbled upon a dinosaur.

    But don't worry, it's not a real dinosaur -- just an inflatable T-Rex costume. 

    When you start clicking through the photos on recent Zillow listing on Camelia Street in Stanton Heights, you'll eventually see the dinosaur in the living, on the stairs, in the shower and even mowing the lawn. 

    Realtor Nicole Chirdon, the listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway, told our partners at the Trib, “I wanted to give it a little something extra to really make it stand out and give everyone a little chuckle.”

    Click here to see the full listing.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories