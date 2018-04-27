  • T-riders will not switch to cashless fares

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority is backtracking on its plan to go cashless.

    T-riders will no longer be required to use connect cards and will not be switching to cashless fares.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED HEADLINE: Guide to Pittsburgh's public transportation system

    The Port Authority made the decision Friday after research showed installing ticket vending machines and going cashless at all T-stations would be too expensive. 

    "A fully cashless system where you end up interacting with an armed police officer as your only access to the system is not what we have heard our community wants and it's not what we're about," said CEO Katharine Kelleman.

    >>You can watch the full story by CLICKING HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    T-riders will not switch to cashless fares

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer resigns after allegedly sending explicit pictures to woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters evacuated from burning Wilkinsburg building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Uncle of toddler killed in wrong-way Parkway North crash arrested