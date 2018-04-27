T-riders will not switch to cashless fares

PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority is backtracking on its plan to go cashless.
T-riders will no longer be required to use connect cards and will not be switching to cashless fares.
The Port Authority made the decision Friday after research showed installing ticket vending machines and going cashless at all T-stations would be too expensive.
"A fully cashless system where you end up interacting with an armed police officer as your only access to the system is not what we have heard our community wants and it's not what we're about," said CEO Katharine Kelleman.
