  • TAKE TWO: Stubborn smokestack brought down after previous failed attempt

    Updated:

    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After a failed attempt to bring down a smokestack in Crescent Township in May, crews were able to successfully demolish it Friday morning.

    STORY: Smokestack still standing -- just not as tall -- after failed implosion

    Related Headlines

    The initial implosion attempt on May 26 resulted in only a partial collapse of the smokestack at the former Philips Power Plant.

    On Friday, the remainder of the smokestack went down in a cloud of dust.

    Brief traffic delays were expected in the area of McGovern Boulevard because of the implosion.

    WATCH Friday's implosion below.

    WATCH the first implosion attempt below.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    TAKE TWO: Stubborn smokestack brought down after previous failed attempt

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Hills school board approves tax hike to pay for security upgrades

  • Headline Goes Here

    Road closures in downtown Pittsburgh for this weekend's Pride events

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman sues UPMC after thousands exposed to tuberculosis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant owner on trial for sexually assaulting server