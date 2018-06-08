TAKE TWO: Stubborn smokestack brought down after previous failed attempt

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After a failed attempt to bring down a smokestack in Crescent Township in May, crews were able to successfully demolish it Friday morning.
STORY: Smokestack still standing -- just not as tall -- after failed implosion
The initial implosion attempt on May 26 resulted in only a partial collapse of the smokestack at the former Philips Power Plant.
On Friday, the remainder of the smokestack went down in a cloud of dust.
Brief traffic delays were expected in the area of McGovern Boulevard because of the implosion.
WATCH Friday's implosion below.
WATCH the first implosion attempt below.
