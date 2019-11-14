SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a robbery at the Kay Jewelers at the Tanger Outlets in South Strabane.
Channel 11 has learned that police were called to the jewelry store around 8 p.m.
The caller reported two men with hammers entering the store, smashing cases, and taking off with merchandise.
Police searched the area, but were unable to find the person or people responsible.
