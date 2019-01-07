Tanker truck leaves path of damage, overturns into pickup truck

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - A tanker truck overturned Monday morning, rolling into a parked pickup truck in Washington County.
The crash happened about 5 a.m. on Main Street in Claysville.
Main Street was closed between Wayne Street and Valley View Road while crews worked to upright the tanker truck and remove it from the scene. The pickup truck was also towed.
Front porch damaged. Pickup truck pushed into it pic.twitter.com/baptIpxSsc— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 7, 2019
A home’s front porch was ripped apart when the pickup truck was pushed into it by the tanker truck, the driver of which reported losing the brakes.
The driver of the tanker truck complained of back pain and was taken to a hospital.
A walk through of the tanker truck, pick up truck into a porch accident in Claysville. WATCH below: @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xZSkEem0KP— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 7, 2019
The pickup truck took on most of the damage and will need extensive repairs to both the driver and passenger sides.
Channel 11's Mike Holden talked with the owner, Cameron Wyatt, who says the crash sounded like a bomb went off.
"It woke us up. It shook the house. Everbody's alright," Wyatt said.
