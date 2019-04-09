  • Tanker truck takes out pole while making turn

    ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - A tanker truck took out a utility pole while making a turn Tuesday morning in Zelienople.

    Police said the driver failed to negotiate the turn from New Castle Street onto Main Street, striking the pole shortly after 8 a.m.

    The truck was not hauling anything at the time of the crash.

    No injuries were reported.

    Traffic is being diverted around the crash until repairs are completed.

