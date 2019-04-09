ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - A tanker truck took out a utility pole while making a turn Tuesday morning in Zelienople.
PHOTOS: Tanker truck takes out pole in Zelienople
Related Headlines
Police said the driver failed to negotiate the turn from New Castle Street onto Main Street, striking the pole shortly after 8 a.m.
The truck was not hauling anything at the time of the crash.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic is being diverted around the crash until repairs are completed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandmother accused of shooting, killing twin grandsons who had autism
- Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Homestead Grays Bridge for hours
- TV actress pleads guilty in group's sex-trafficking case
- VIDEO: New app could help victims of domestic violence
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}