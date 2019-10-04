  • Tankers needed to battle flames that engulfed home in Hempfield Township

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames engulfed a home Friday morning in Hempfield Township.

    Firefighters were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the house on Everglade Road.

    Officials said there are no fire hydrants near the home, so tankers were brought in so firefighters could get water on the flames.

    People were home when the fire started, but it's unclear whether anyone was hurt.

