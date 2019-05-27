TARENTUM, Pa. - A man was rescued from the roof of a house in Tarentum during a fire Monday morning.
He was taken to the hospital from the house on Conroy Way.
The fire started around 4:15 a.m.
Investigators are determining what caused it.
Fire Chief just told us Tarentum Police actually found a ladder in the back of the house and climbed up onto the roof to rescue a man. That man has since been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0Oc2ydp9Mb— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 27, 2019
