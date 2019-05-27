  • Man rescued from roof during fire at house in Allegheny Co.

    Updated:

    TARENTUM, Pa. - A man was rescued from the roof of a house in Tarentum during a fire Monday morning. 

    He was taken to the hospital from the house on Conroy Way.

    The fire started around 4:15 a.m.

    Investigators are determining what caused it.

