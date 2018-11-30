  • Target 11 gets fix for problematic road that would flood, cause crashes

    PITTSBURGH - A road in Pittsburgh's Summer Hill neighborhood is fixed after rain would flood part of it and cause crashes.

    Target 11 brought the issue on Evergreen Road to the city's attention and repairs were just finished.

