PITTSBURGH - Parents and students are being warned to stay away from a former Pittsburgh Public Schools employee after he was accused of inappropriate conduct with a former student.
Jeffrey Abram was fired from his job as the Pittsburgh CAPA student services assistant in December after the district learned of an alleged inappropriate relationship he had with a student in the 90s.
At that time, Abrams was working at Peabody High School and coaching track.
Target 11’s Rick Earle is talking to the Pittsburgh Public Schools solicitor about the unprecedented step the district has taken tonight on 11 News at 6.
