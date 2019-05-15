0 Man wanted in love-triangle shooting at busy local intersection

DUQUESNE, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in a love-triangle shooting at a busy local intersection.

According to police, Tarone Jones' girlfriend yelled "shoot him!" right before he shot her other boyfriend at a traffic light in Duquesne on May 3.

It was a love triangle, according to police, and the shooting happened in the middle of the day.

The 30-year-old victim's mother told Channel 11 her son is still in the hospital.

"I really can't understand how you shoot someone over a woman! A woman that both of you could have chose to walk away from," said Desonda Hughes, whose son Ricky Fields was shot on Route 837.

Jones, of North Versailles, is accused of shooting Fields when Fields tried to talk to the woman in Jones' car. Both men had been dating her.

According to the victim, he was on his way to a job interview when he spotted the woman in the car with Jones. According to the criminal complaint, that's when Fields went up to the driver's side window and the woman said, "Shoot him, shoot him," before the driver pulled a gun and fired a single shot.

Jones is charged with aggravated criminal assault and criminal attempted homicide.

