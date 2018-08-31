Taser used on man as police investigate shots fired

PITTSBURGH - Police used a Taser on a man who ran from officers after a report of shots fired early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers responded the 6000 block of Penn Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert notified them just after 3 a.m. of multiple shots fired.
Multiple shell casings were found in the area and officers located a man believed to have been involved, police said.
The man was uncooperative and ran from officers, at which point a Taser was used to detain him, police said.
Police said no shooting victims were found.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- VIDEO: More schools delay start of classes because of mold issues
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}