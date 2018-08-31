  • Taser used on man as police investigate shots fired

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police used a Taser on a man who ran from officers after a report of shots fired early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, authorities said.

    Officers responded the 6000 block of Penn Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert notified them just after 3 a.m. of multiple shots fired.

    Multiple shell casings were found in the area and officers located a man believed to have been involved, police said.

    The man was uncooperative and ran from officers, at which point a Taser was used to detain him, police said.

    Police said no shooting victims were found.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories