Man charged with robbing teen in local park

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A 20-year-old man and another teenager are facing charges after police say they robbed a teenage girl in a local park. It happened Wednesday evening at Kennedy Park in Vandergrift.

The victim said they pulled out what looked like a gun and demanded “whatever was in her bag.”

Police say Williams had what was actually a semi-automatic pellet gun pointed at the victim while the second suspect pointed a revolver-style pellet gun at girls in another area of the park.

Police caught the suspects at the basketball courts after the girls called 911. The pellet guns were still in their bags.

Tavon Williams and the juvenile suspect are now facing robbery charges.

