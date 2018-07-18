  • Taxpayers footing bill for sexual harassment complaint involving police department

    NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Taxpayers in North Franklin Township in Washington County, will have to handle the bill for a sexual harassment complaint involving the police department.

    The investigation into that complaint is now complete, but Channel 11 found out it will cost township taxpayers roughly $75,000. 

    On April 25, a woman who works part time as a police officer made accusations against the chief of police and two men in the department and the chief of police.

