TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was hit by a vehicle, which kept going, as she got out of her car late Sunday night in Taylor Township, Lawrence County, police said.
The woman, 19-year-old Alissa Jones, was on the passenger side of the car when she was hit shortly after 11 p.m. on Center Avenue.
Jones had been out with her sister and two little kids. After they all went inside, Jones went back out to the car to grab something when she was hit.
