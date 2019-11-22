PITTSBURGH - A teacher in the Woodland Hills School District was hurt during a fight that broke out in one of the school's cafeterias.
District officials said the teacher twisted an ankle as the students fought.
The incident came just one day after the teachers association voiced concerns about safety at a school board meeting. Weeks earlier, teachers held a silent demonstration at another school board meeting, claiming the district's schools aren't safe.
"Irony, dissatisfaction … but, honestly, it's inevitable for these kinds of things, these events, to keep happening, and we're putting the students and the staff at risk," Matt Edgell, of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said.
The school board has said it is open to meeting with the teachers union to discuss concerns, and the superintendent said preventative measures are being taken. Those measures include adding bus monitors and developing a student intervention team.
