MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A McKeesport High School student should be celebrating graduation. Instead, police are investigating her murder.
Morgan Dunston was shot and killed last week on the South Side.
Police said she was shot several times and her friends drove her to the hospital where she later died.
Her twin sister, Jordyn Dunston, made she sure she wasn't forgotten at graduation, accepting her diploma on her behalf.
"To my beautiful twin sister Morgan Dunston, you have worked so hard for this and we're so proud of you yet devastated to leave you in God's hands. Congratulations, sister. I am proud to be accepting her diploma this evening," Jordyn said.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
