PITTSBURGH - A local teenager charged with killing his best friend faced a judge on Wednesday.
Police said Michael Hartwick, 18, and the victim – Alexander Alman, 16 – got together to play video games at Alman's home on Fingal Street in Duquesne Heights, but they ended up playing with a gun instead.
Hartwick told investigators they smoked marijuana before playing with guns – one of them an airsoft rifle and the other a loaded pistol. The pistol went off, and Alman later died at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Hartwick waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Before he left the courthouse, the victim's father spoke with Channel 11's Renee Wallace about the tragic killing of Alman. What he wants to believe about the shooting – on 11 News at 5.
