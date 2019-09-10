WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - A Washington County teen was carjacked while on his dinner break and forced to drive a man for miles on an interstate.
The terrifying situation for the local teen started at a Bentleyville truck stop last week.
He pulled into a truck stop to eat in his car when a man opened his unlocked passenger side door and used a backpack to push his way inside.
Police said Kenneth Hibbs, 28, who was in town from Alabama for an unknown reason, forced the teen – who was not identified – to drive away.
According to a criminal complaint, Hibbs told the teen to drive south and repeatedly threatened him, saying he would die if he didn’t do it.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
State police said the teen drove for more than 20 miles on Interstate 70, as Hibbs told him to drive faster. Just as they approached the New Stanton exit, Hibbs told him to pull over on the highway.
The victim told police that Hibbs grabbed his hands and forcibly made him unbuckle his seatbelt, open the door, and pushed him out onto the road.
Hibbs used the teen’s credit card, which helped police track him down in Greensburg the next day. When officers found Hibbs, he still had the teen’s wallet.
The victim managed to walk to a local lawn care business where a nighttime worker helped him call police.
Hibbs was charged with multiple charges, including simple assault and robbery. He is currently being held in the Westmoreland County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}