INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ambulances, fire crews and police called to a local drug treatment center in Indiana Township.
The Western Pa. Adult and Teen Challenge has been completely evacuated and more than a dozen ambulances are on the scene.
The police chief told Channel 11 that at least 10 people were taken to area hospitals.
Channel 11 has a photographer at the scene and reporter Gabriella DeLuca is on the way.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for details and watch 11 at 11 for a live report.
