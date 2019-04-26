  • Teen rehab center in Allegheny Co. evacuated, at least 10 taken to hospital

    INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ambulances, fire crews and police called to a local drug treatment center in Indiana Township.

    The Western Pa. Adult and Teen Challenge has been completely evacuated and more than a dozen ambulances are on the scene.

    The police chief told Channel 11 that at least 10 people were taken to area hospitals.

