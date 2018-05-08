  • Teen charged as adult in Canonsburg double shooting

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A teenager was just arrested on Tuesday in connection with a double shooting in Canonsburg.

    He is being charged as an adult with attempted homicide.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida was there as the teen was taken into the police station and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    Two men were shot in a residential area in Canonsburg last month before driving to a gas station for help, police said.

    Investigators determined that the men had been shot while in a car along Franklin Avenue, which is a residential part of Canonsburg.

    After making their way to the gas station, the men were offered help by someone who was there.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen charged as adult in Canonsburg double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found dead after fire causes roof to collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Employment scams on the rise

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle, struck by tractor-trailer

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances