CANONSBURG, Pa. - A teenager was just arrested on Tuesday in connection with a double shooting in Canonsburg.
He is being charged as an adult with attempted homicide.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida was there as the teen was taken into the police station and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
Two men were shot in a residential area in Canonsburg last month before driving to a gas station for help, police said.
Investigators determined that the men had been shot while in a car along Franklin Avenue, which is a residential part of Canonsburg.
UPDATE: Teenager charged with attempted homicide and being charged as an adult. Police say he shot two people next to a Canonsburg playground. https://t.co/TW3zLbUfio pic.twitter.com/RMCdN73cLc— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) May 8, 2018
After making their way to the gas station, the men were offered help by someone who was there.
