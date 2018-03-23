0 Teen driver at fault for multivehicle crash that killed woman, police say

One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Hampton Township on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2100 block of Duncan Avenue, according to police.

Investigators said road crews were filling a pothole and personnel were controlling traffic in the westbound lane.

At the time of the crash, the westbound lane was stopped and three vehicles were waiting to go through the intersection, according to police.

Investigators said the driver in a fourth vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, did not notice the stopped vehicles and crashed into them.

The 61-year-old woman who was driving the first stopped car was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police said 19-year-old is at fault.

The drivers of the other stopped vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Chris Cugini, the campus pastor at Allison Park Church, says one of the victims attends his church and left minutes before the crash happened.

"Definitely tragic. We will be praying for them as a church family here at Allison Park Church. We just love them. If there's anything I can do for the family, I'd love to help them," Cugini said.

Police say all of the other victims will be OK.

Investigators said charges will be filed.

