  • Local teen girl sprayed with chemical, thrown to ground in viral video

    Updated:

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - A Beaver County teen girl was sprayed in the face with a chemical, hit in the head and thrown to the ground, according to her family.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The whole incident was caught on cellphone video, and that video went viral on social media.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to the 15-year-old victim's parents who have a message to the community following the fight.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories