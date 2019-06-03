MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead in McKeesport on Sunday afternoon.
Police said around 1:45 p.m., a person who was walking down Walnut Street flagged down a McKeesport police officer who was in a marked car.
The person told police there was a body along Tube Works Alley.
Police found a 17-year-old boy shot several times in the 1300 block of Tube Works Alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the area of that road is in a remote location. They said the reason victim was in the alley or the motive for the shooting is currently unknown at this time.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
