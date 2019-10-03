  • Teen girl hospitalized after being hit by car near busy Pittsburgh intersection

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car on the border of Mt. Oliver and Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

    And the driver just kept on going.

    The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Bausman Street at Ibis Way. Police said a 16-year-old girl was hit by the car before being taken to the hospital -- she could be released Thursday.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is working to talk to the teen and her mother – on 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories