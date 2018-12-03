0 Teen holds business up at knifepoint, tries hiding in nearby creek, police say

CANONSBURG, Pa. - A teenager is accused of holding up a Washington County business at knifepoint.

According to police, Zion Filby, 18, robbed somebody at knifepoint about a half mile from Canonsburg's Old Fashioned Christmas Festival Saturday night.

Police officers were there when they got the call from a woman in the Seven Hills Convenience Store parking lot, saying her husband was in the store while it was being robbed.

"When her husband went inside, she noticed a man with a mask on his face, wearing a hoodie and brandishing a long knife when he walked in," said Canonsburg Police Department Chief Al Coghill.

TRENDING NOW:

Coghill said the suspect pointed his knife at both the customer and the clerk, demanding all the money in the register. A short time later, police got a tip.

"A confidential source came forward saying they believed it was Zion Filby," Coghill said.

According to the criminal complaint, Filby ran from the store, behind a home and straight across a creek.

That's when, according to police, Filby climbed out of the creek and went down a neighboring street where he stashed his clothes inside a washing machine.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

When officers found him later that night, all of the clothing matching the description from the convenience store was wet and muddy.

When police questioned Filby at his home, they said he did not want his mother to find out what was going on, and he became combative when she came home because he didn't want her knowing.

He's being held in the Washington County Jail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.