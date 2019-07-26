  • Teen hurt in Fairywood shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning in the Fairywood section of Pittsburgh. 

    Pittsburgh police said officers got a Shotspotter notification that shots were fired on West Prospect Avenue just before 1 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When officers arrived, they found out the woman had been shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital. 

    She’s listed in stable condition, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories