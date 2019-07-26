PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning in the Fairywood section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said officers got a Shotspotter notification that shots were fired on West Prospect Avenue just before 1 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found out the woman had been shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital.
She’s listed in stable condition, police said.
