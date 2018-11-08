  • Teen in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition on Wednesday night.

    Officers were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of McKinley Street in the Knoxville neighborhood, a public safety spokeswoman said.

    Police found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen, she said. He was taken to a hospital.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

