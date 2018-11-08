Teen in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition on Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of McKinley Street in the Knoxville neighborhood, a public safety spokeswoman said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen, she said. He was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- Bethel Park Schools closed Friday due to graffiti threat
- VIDEO: Poisonous, endangered frogs found at airport
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}