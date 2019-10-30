BUTLER, Pa. - A 14-year-old girl was injured after falling off a rooftop and between two buildings in Butler.
The girl and two friends got onto the rooftops of two buildings on Main Street, according to police.
Firefighters will take us through the moments -- on 11 News at 6.
Police said the girl did not realize there was a gap between the two buildings and she fell 18 feet off the ledge when walking to the next rooftop, landing in the gap.
The girl was flown Children's Hospital with severe leg and foot pain. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
