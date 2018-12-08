A 15-year-old boy was killed in New Castle after a gun in the hand of a 19-year-old discharged, according to police.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Liberty Street around 1:36 a.m. Saturday for an unresponsive male.
When they arrived, officers saw Zach Mulford, 15, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. A friend of Mulford was still on scene and attempted CPR, but Mulford died from his injuries.
Police said Mulford and his friend went to a residence to hang out with other friends. When they knocked on the door, 19-year-old Kyle Harris opened the door holding a gun.
When Harris realized who was knocking, he lowered his gun and let them both in, police said. As Harris removed the magazine from the gun and began to clear the chamber, the weapon discharged and struck Mulford.
Harris fled before officers arrived. Police said he subsequently turned himself in and provided a matching statement to a witness at the scene.
He also showed officers where the gun was. Police said it was stolen.
Harris is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.
