FORT HILL, Pa. - The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh confirmed to Channel 11 that a 15-year-old boy died after a fall at a wilderness camp in Somerset County.
YMCA officials said early Monday afternoon, the teen boy was attending Teen Wilderness Camp through YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County. Campers from that location were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill, which is in Somerset County. It was near the Deer Valley Camp where the teen was critically injured.
He was airlifted to Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center where he died.
Officials from the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh are on site, and staff from both Deer Valley Camp and Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer are working with authorities in their investigation.
Camp officials said they have contacted parents of other campers to provide details on when and where they can pick up their children.
"We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the YMCA said in a statement.
