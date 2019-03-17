ARNOLD, Pa. - Police in Westmoreland County are asking for help locating a teenager.
Ayanna Guy, 15, did not return home from school in Arnold.
She was last wearing her dark blue JROTC uniform or a purple sweat shirt with the letters ELU.
The teen's mother told police she's had problems in the past with Guy running away to relative's homes, but she hasn't been found at any of the usual places.
Police believe she may be with a 15-year-old boy.
If you have any information, contact police in Arnold.
