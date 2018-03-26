  • Teen missing since February believed to be in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    ALTOONA, Pa. - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Altoona in February.

    Daven Donaldson was last seen Feb. 3, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

    Bedford County Children and Youth Services officials said Donaldson ran away and is believed to be in the Greensburg area.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Donaldson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

    Anyone with information on Donaldson’s whereabouts is asked to call Butler State Police 1-724-284-8100.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen missing since February believed to be in Westmoreland County

  • Headline Goes Here

    16-year-old boy found after being reported missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed in Westmoreland Co. crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pair found with marijuana chips during traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle large apartment building fire in Vandergrift