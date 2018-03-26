ALTOONA, Pa. - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Altoona in February.
Daven Donaldson was last seen Feb. 3, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Bedford County Children and Youth Services officials said Donaldson ran away and is believed to be in the Greensburg area.
Donaldson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Donaldson’s whereabouts is asked to call Butler State Police 1-724-284-8100.
