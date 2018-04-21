  • Teen shot in ear while sleeping in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 200 block of Rochelle Street in Knoxville. 

    According to a release, police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his ear. 

    Police said the teen was sleeping on a living room couch when “multiple shots were fired through the front window of the house.”

    The victim was grazed by the bullet, police said. 

    He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800. 

     
     

