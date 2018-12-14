PITTSBURGH - Two teenage suspects accused of killing a pizza delivery driver in East Liberty are scheduled to face a judge Friday.
D’Ambrosse Garland, 18, and Timothy Walls, 17, will be in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing on criminal homicide charges in the death of Abdulganiyu Sanusi.
According to the criminal complaint, police said Garland and Walls are accused of setting up an attempted robbery that turned into a homicide.
Sanusi, who also went by Patrick Adesanya, was delivering pizza to the 200 block of Penn Avenue when he was shot and killed, according to police.
Sanusi was a husband and a father of seven children.
