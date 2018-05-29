  • Teen who drowned while swimming in local creek has been identified

    Updated:

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - UPDATE 10:15 PM - The Lawrence County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old boy that drowned as Bruce L. Thomas Jr of New Castle. 

    Rescuers saved two teenagers but were unable to save a third, whose body was pulled from Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City on Memorial Day. 

    Ellwood City police said they arrived around 2 p.m. after they received a call about a water rescue.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is talking to the police chief and neighbors about the incident, for 11 at 11.

    They said three 17-year-olds -- two boys and a girl -- had been swimming in the creek.

    One boy and the girl were able to jump out, but the other boy struggled and went under the water.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen who drowned while swimming in local creek has been identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman falls 100-plus feet at local state park; flown to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim in deadly crash in Lawrence County identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man threw full bottles of liquid at passing cars, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hospitalized after fall, rescue at state park