ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - UPDATE 10:15 PM - The Lawrence County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old boy that drowned as Bruce L. Thomas Jr of New Castle.
Rescuers saved two teenagers but were unable to save a third, whose body was pulled from Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City on Memorial Day.
Ellwood City police said they arrived around 2 p.m. after they received a call about a water rescue.
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is talking to the police chief and neighbors about the incident, for 11 at 11.
They said three 17-year-olds -- two boys and a girl -- had been swimming in the creek.
One boy and the girl were able to jump out, but the other boy struggled and went under the water.
TRENDING NOW:
- Video shows officer punching woman on beach; police launch probe
- 'Spider-Man' hero rescues baby dangling from Paris balcony
- Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding
- VIDEO: Devastating flash flooding sweeps through city in Maryland
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}