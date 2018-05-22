BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - A teenage firefighter has been charged with arson in an intense fire that destroyed a home Monday in Brackenridge, officials said.
The fire was at a duplex on East 7th Avenue. Flames were shooting from the second floor and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.
Patrick Gillis, a firefighter with the Pioneer Hose Fire Company, was arrested, according to a criminal complaint. He was previously a junior firefighter with Highland Hose Fire Company.
There were some challenges getting the fire under control.
“We think the place had two roofs, so that makes it horrible,” Chief Rick Jones, with the Brackenridge Fire Department, said. “That's why we think we chased it around. It's a total loss and it's about to be torn down.”
Firefighters said no one was in the duplex at the time.
The duplex is owned by River Stone Lofts and Apartments and was for sale.
