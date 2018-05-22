  • Teenage firefighter charged with arson in duplex fire

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - A teenage firefighter has been charged with arson in an intense fire that destroyed a home Monday in Brackenridge, officials said.

    PHOTOS: Smoke visible for miles from house fire

    Related Headlines

    The fire was at a duplex on East 7th Avenue. Flames were shooting from the second floor and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

    Patrick Gillis, a firefighter with the Pioneer Hose Fire Company, was arrested, according to a criminal complaint. He was previously a junior firefighter with Highland Hose Fire Company.

    We’re learning why Gillis said he started the fire for Channel 11 Morning News.

    There were some challenges getting the fire under control.

    “We think the place had two roofs, so that makes it horrible,” Chief Rick Jones, with the Brackenridge Fire Department, said. “That's why we think we chased it around. It's a total loss and it's about to be torn down.”

    Firefighters said no one was in the duplex at the time.

    The duplex is owned by River Stone Lofts and Apartments and was for sale.


     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teenage firefighter charged with arson in duplex fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    District will furlough teachers, raise taxes because of massive budget deficit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bank robbery suspect tackled by Good Samaritans identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bridge closure affecting local businesses

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT AT 5: People paying for water they can't use