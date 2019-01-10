  • Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South

    PITTSBURGH - A teenager who was shot Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood has died.

    The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. on Susquehanna Street.

    The victim, identified by the medical examiner as Jonathan Freeman, 16, died at the hospital.

    No arrests have been made.

