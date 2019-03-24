  • Teenager shot during fight inside local movie theater, man in custody

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A male teenager was shot during a fight inside a Washington County movie theater.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fight happened just before midnight inside the Regal Crown Center Stadium 14 at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township.

    Six juvenile males were causing a disturbance inside one of the theaters, according to police, moving their seats and being disruptive.

    An adult man approached them and an altercation started, moving into the hallway.

    A firearm was pulled and during the struggle for it, one of the male teenagers was shot in the leg.

    He was flown to a hospital. The man was taken into custody.

