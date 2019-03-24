WASHINGTON, Pa. - A male teenager was shot during a fight inside a Washington County movie theater.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fight happened just before midnight inside the Regal Crown Center Stadium 14 at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township.
For the latest breaking news, download the WPXI News App.
Six juvenile males were causing a disturbance inside one of the theaters, according to police, moving their seats and being disruptive.
An adult man approached them and an altercation started, moving into the hallway.
BREAKING new details— state police say a group of teens were being disruptive inside a movie theatre, angering others which led to a scuffle, gun drawn and a teen getting shot. I’ll be live with more in 15 minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5UrJNwwEBC— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) March 24, 2019
A firearm was pulled and during the struggle for it, one of the male teenagers was shot in the leg.
He was flown to a hospital. The man was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- Teenager shot inside local movie theater, man in custody
- No winner: Powerball jackpot jumps to $750 million
- VIDEO: Gunshots fired into office of defense attorney for Michael Rosfeld
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}